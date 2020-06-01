HOUSTON — The Houston Dash have traded Kealia Ohai to the Chicago Red Stars.

Ohai, who is engaged to Houston Texans star J.J. Watt, confirmed the trade on Twitter.

"Extremely excited to be a Red Star!! Can't wait to get to work," Ohai tweeted.

She also got a Twitter shout-out from her fiance, who sported a Chicago Red Stars sweatshirt.

"Very proud of you and excited for you!!," Watt tweeted. "I'll hold it down here, you dominate Chicago!"

Watt proposed to Ohai last May while they were vacationing in the Bahamas.

She spent six years with the Dash.

"I will always consider Houston home and I love this city," she said in a video on Twitter Monday. "And I wish the very best to all of you guys."

Ohai was the No. 2 overall selection by the Dash in the 2014 National Women’s Soccer League College Draft.

She owns the club record for goals scored, with 28, and has recorded 16 career assists.

"Thank you to all the Houston Dash fans," Ohai said. "You've been so supportive and I've loved playing in front of you for the last six years.

She also thanked the Houston Dash and her teammates.

“I just want to thank Kealia for her commitment to the Dash and wish her all the best for the future on and off the field,” said head coach James Clarkson.

Ohai also played for the US Women's National Soccer Team. She led the U.S. U-20 women’s national team to the FIFA U-20 World Cup title in 2012 by scoring the winning goal against Germany.

In exchange for Ohai, Houston received the No. 18 pick in the 2020 National Women’s Soccer League College Draft and defender Katie Naughton from Chicago.

Naughton helped Chicago reach the NWSL semifinals three of last four years and advance to the NWSL Championship in 2019.

Photos: Kealia Ohai and J.J. Watt IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR NFL - J. J. Watt of the Huston Texans, right, and Kealia Ohai arrives at the 7th Annual NFL Honors at the Cyrus Northrop Memorial Auditorium on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision for NFL/AP Images) J. J. Watt, left, and Kealia Ohai arrive at the 7th Annual NFL Honors at the Cyrus Northrop Memorial Auditorium on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Peter Barreras/Invision for NFL/AP Images) United States' Kealia Ohai (7) is congratulated by teammate Samantha Mewis after scoring a goal in her first appearance with the national team in the second half during an international friendly soccer match against Switzerland, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King) Sportsperson of the year honoree J.J. Watt and girlfriend Kealia Ohai attend the Sports Illustrated 2017 Sportsperson of the Year Awards at the Barclays Center on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Justin Timberlake, left, Houston Texans' J.J. Watt, center, and soccer player Kealia Ohai watch the second half of Game 5 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals between the Houston Rockets and the Golden State Warriors, Thursday, May 24, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith) Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt and his girlfriend Kealia Ohai look out the window at the line waiting for distribution of relief supplies to people impacted by Hurricane Harvey on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017, in Houston. Watt's Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund has raised millions of dollars to help those affected by the storm. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP, Pool) Romania midfielder Stefania Vatafu, left, and United States forward Kealia Ohai go after the ball during the first half of an exhibition soccer match, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) United States forward Kealia Ohai, left, and Romania midfielder Andreea Voicu battle for the ball during the first half of an exhibition soccer match, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Singer Justin Timberlake, J.J. Watt of the Houston Texans and soccer player Kealia Ohai, from left, watch the second half of Game 5 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals between the Houston Rockets and the Golden State Warriors in Houston, Thursday, May 24, 2018. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) J. J. Watt of the Huston Texans, right, and Kealia Ohai arrives at the 7th Annual NFL Honors at the Cyrus Northrop Memorial Auditorium on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision for NFL/AP Images) Houston Texans defensive end JJ Watt and his girlfriend, soccer player Kealia Ohai, stop for an interview on the red carpet during the Sports Illustrated Sportsman of the Year awards ceremony in New York, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. Watt raised more than $37 million for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. (AP Photo/Jake Seiner) during the second half in Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Photos: Happy Birthday to Dash's Kealia Ohai

Photos: Houston Dash's Kealia Ohai US player Kealia Ohai (C-partially hidden) celebrates her goal with teammates during their under-20 women's World Cup semi-final football match against Nigeria at the National Stadium in Tokyo on September 4, 2012. The US won the match 2-0. AFP PHOTO / KAZUHIRO NOGI (Photo credit should read KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP/GettyImages) US player Kealia Ohai (R) and Nigeria's Cecilia Nku (L) fight for the ball during their under-20 women's World Cup semi-final football match at the National Stadium in Tokyo on September 4, 2012. The US won the match 2-0. AFP PHOTO / KAZUHIRO NOGI (Photo credit should read KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP/GettyImages) US player Kealia Ohai (2nd R-#7) scores a goal against Nigeria during their under-20 women's World Cup semi-final football match at the National Stadium in Tokyo on September 4, 2012. The US won the match 2-0. AFP PHOTO / KAZUHIRO NOGI (Photo credit should read KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP/GettyImages) <p>US player Kealia Ohai (R) celebrates her goal with teammate Samantha Mewis (L) during their under-20 women's World Cup semi-final football match against Nigeria at the National Stadium in Tokyo on September 4, 2012. (GettyImages)</p> US player Kealia Ohai (R-#7) celebrates her goal with teammate Samantha Mewis (L) during their under-20 women's World Cup semi-final football match against Nigeria at the National Stadium in Tokyo on September 4, 2012. The US won the match 2-0. AFP PHOTO / KAZUHIRO NOGI (Photo credit should read KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP/GettyImages) US player Kealia Ohai (C) celebrates her goal with teammates during their under-20 women's World Cup semi-final football match against Nigeria at the National Stadium in Tokyo on September 4, 2012. The US won the match 2-0. AFP PHOTO / KAZUHIRO NOGI (Photo credit should read KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP/GettyImages) US player Kealia Ohai (L) vies for the ball with Fernanda Pina (R) of Mexico during a Concacaf women?s under 20 semifinal soccer match at the Rommel Fernandez stadium on March 9, 2012, in Panama City. AFP PHOTO/STR (Photo credit should read Tito Herrera/AFP/Getty Images) US forward Kealia Ohai (R) celebrates her goal during the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup Japan final match against Germany at the national stadium in Tokyo on September 8, 2012. The US leads 1-0 at the half time. AFP PHOTO / TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA (Photo credit should read TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA/AFP/GettyImages) US forward Kealia Ohai (C/#7) is congratulated by her teammates after scoring a goal against Germany during the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup Japan final match at the national stadium in Tokyo on September 8, 2012. AFP PHOTO/Toru YAMANAKA (Photo credit should read TORU YAMANAKA/AFP/GettyImages) US forward Kealia Ohai (L) celebrates her goal with defender Crystal Dunn (2nd L) during the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup Japan final match against Germany at the national stadium in Tokyo on September 8, 2012. The US leads 1-0 at the half time. AFP PHOTO / TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA (Photo credit should read TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA/AFP/GettyImages) US forward Kealia Ohai (C) is congratulated by her teammates after scoring a goal against Germany during the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup Japan final match at the national stadium in Tokyo on September 8, 2012. AFP PHOTO/Toru YAMANAKA (Photo credit should read TORU YAMANAKA/AFP/GettyImages)

