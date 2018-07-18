LINDALE - Howard Payne University football team held their annual football camp at Eagle Stadium in Lindale on Tuesday afternoon. Over 100 East Texas athletes came out to showcase their talents. In addition local high school football players were also able to hone and learn new skills. For offensive coordinator and former T.K. Gorman head coach Coby Gipson, East Texas is one of the best places to recruit new talent.

"It's great to be back in East Texas and one of the main reasons for that is because of how much football means to these communities and how much it means to the young men who play football and it gives them a chance to have a structure in life and to be around great high school football coaches that prepare them to get a high school diploma and move onto the next level," says Gipson.

