TROUP - A handful of East Texas high school baseball teams opened the playoffs on Wednesday, but for most of our teams, the postseason opened up on Thursday night.

Our lone 6A playoff team is Lee. They opened their best-of-3 series in Montgomery and unfortunately, the Red Raiders fell to the Bears 4-0.

In 5A, Lindale was in good shape for most of the game, but Rudder responded with 3 runs in the bottom of the 7th to come back and win 3-2.

Down in 3A, White Oak and Troup met in the first round for the 2nd straight year. And it was the Roughnecks who won the first game of the series, beating the Tigers 9-5.

Almost every East Texas team will be on the field on Friday and all of the first round playoff series will wrap up by Saturday night.

