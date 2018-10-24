WHITEHOUSE - The fall high school sports season is quickly winding down. Tuesday was the final night of the high school volleyball regular season.

In 16-5A, all 4 playoff spots had been decided, but there was still something to play for on the final night of the year. Lufkin was a game ahead of Whitehouse in the battle for 2nd place and those two teams met in Whitehouse.

The Lady Pack won the first game, but it was all Lady Cats from there. They won the next 3 games to win the match in 4. That means Lufkin and Whitehouse end the regular season tied for 2nd place in the district.

As for our biggest teams, Lee ended the regular season with a 3-0 loss to Rockwall-Heath, and John Tyler ended the regular season with a 3-1 win over Marshall. Both teams had already clinched playoff spots and will be the 4th seed in their respective districts.

The bi-district round of the playoffs gets started next week.

© 2018 KYTX