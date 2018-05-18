KILGORE - There are a few big camps/combines in East Texas where high school football stars can show off their talent for college coaches.

On Thursday night, a new event got added to that list as the inaugural East Texas Coaches Association (ETCA) spring football combine took place.

Over 300 football players from at least 30 schools took part in the event in Kilgore. And there were at least a dozen colleges on hand to watch the players go through a variety of drills.

Events like this are a great chance for players to be seen on a regional, or even national, stage without having to leave their backyard. And while all the coaches and players are rivals on the field...at an event like this, everyone just wants to see these kids get a chance to play at the next level.

Pine Tree head coach Kerry Lane says, "We have a tight knit group in here and Friday night we're trying to beat each other. But when it comes down to it, we're all going to do what's best for the kids and I think today was a really good representation of that."

