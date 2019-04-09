TYLER, Texas — From touchdowns to layups, and everything in between, high school sport fans are sure to make some noise. However, it is not always claps and cheers.

"Some of them live vicariously through their kids and they can get carried away," Bishop Gorman Athletic Director Mike Lee said. "Luckily, it's not that many parents, but if it does happen, that's going to be the focus."

Recently, the National Federation of State High School Associations asked more than 2,000 athletic directors across the country what they least liked about their job. Of them, 62.3% answered: "Dealing with aggressive parents and adult fans.”

"Let the child talk to the coach at least first. It's between the coach and the athlete," Lee said. "If it needs to go somewhere from there, that's fine, but let them talk first. And the kids are at the age in high school where they need to learn how to handle their own problems."

In his position, Lee says he rarely sees bad behavior from the parents at the games of his teams, but he understands the frustrations of coaches who deal with inappropriate behaviors from parents more often than not.

"Well, I’ve seen a couple of basketball games in Tyler. Maybe in high school, it's football. But at least, they're away from the action so you don't hear them a lot. I coached basketball. They're right on top of you. They're right on top of the officials, so I think basketball can be a problem, too."

In the same survey, high school officials agreed unruly parents make their jobs difficult. In fact, according to NFHS, 80% of high school referees quit after their first two years on the job, and unruly parents are cited as the reason why.

"Be a fan. Be positive with your kids," Lee said. "Remember that the officials are people, too. They're trying to do their best."

With a nationwide shortage of officials for high school sports, it becomes even more important for those on the job to be treated with the upmost respect.

Parents should also remember how they act on the sidelines has the potential to affect their child, likely both on and off the field.

“I think it’s going to affect them one or two ways," Lee explained. "One way is they’re going to geed into it, because it’s their parents. It’s their role model, and they’re like, ‘Yeah, go get them dad.’ Other times, it embarrasses them. Hopefully, either way, they learn something from it.”