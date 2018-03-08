NACOGDOCHES - The Stephen F. Austin basketball team is always about giving back and that's exactly what rising seniors TJ Holyfield and Shannon Bogues did. Both players were apart of a group of American athletes who traveled to brazil and took part in Athletes in Action.

They represented the U.S. in the International University Sports Federation FISU games. The games brought together 25 countries to compete in different sports. The duo came back to Nacogdoches with a gold medal. According to senior guard Shannon Bogues bringing home a gold medal is rewarding.

"To know that we did something for our country just not our country but for ourselves for our family it really feels good when it happened I didn't really realize how important this was but I know that a few years from now I'm going to look back and say we really did something big," says Bogues.

The SFA basketball stars also got the opportunity to visit a detention center where they were able to share uplifting stories an positive messages with local area youth.

