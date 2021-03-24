Jacksonville High scores 19 runs in route of Tyler High

The Indians traveled up to the Rose City and scored 19 runs at Mike Carter Field Tuesday night.

TYLER, Texas — Jacksonville High and Tyler High met Tuesday night at Mike Carter Field in Tyler in 5A Region II 16 District play.

Dante Martinez took the rubber for the Lions but the first frame belonged to the visiting Indians.

A series of walks, followed by infield hits helped Jacksonville to an early 4-0 lead.

In the bottom of the first, Tyler High's leadoff hitter, Eli Sanchez, smoked a ball deep to center field, going over the head of the Indian's centerfield. The misplay in the center allowed Sanchez to round all the bases for an inside-the-park home run, sliding headfirst into the home as he was greeted by his Tyler teammates.

The Lions would not score again and go on to allow 19 runs to Jacksonville.