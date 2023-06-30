Former Lufkin Panther Jadrian Taylor drafted to the XFL

Conference USA sack leader and former Lufkin Panther Jadrian Taylor talks his journey to the XFL.

LUFKIN, Texas — Three East Texans heard their names called in the 2023 NFL Draft, while a fourth was forced to weigh his options.

"It was really heartbreaking," Jadrian Taylor said, reigning Conference USA sack leader. "My backup plan was to go to the CFL. So, instantly I got right back into grind mode.”

Over a week later, Taylor got the call to play for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, but it was short-lived, with an international player roster limit.

Taylor’s defensive line coach at the University of Texas at El Paso then sent his film to an XFL scout and the rest was history.

"I didn't even know I got drafted," Taylor said. "My DL coach, my DC was like, 'Hey, man, congratulations, We're proud of you. I can't wait to see what you do out there.' And I was like, what are you talking about? Are you playing on my phone? Is this a prank call or something?"

Fifteen minutes later, Taylor would get the call that he had just been drafted to the St. Louis Battlehawks, home to a record-breaking fan base and last year’s XFL play of the year.

"The support they have from their fans is crazy," Taylor expressed. "The team was good and I'm trying to make it better."