TYLER, Texas — Chapel Hill High School is looking for a new athletic director and head coach.

According to Matt Stepp of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, after only two years at the helm, Jason Hooker has stepped down from his post at CHISD.

Hooker came to Chapel Hill in 2016 from Brownsboro where he spent three seasons.

Prior to that, he served as the quarterbacks and receivers coach and the offensive coordinator at Liberty-Eylau from 2004-2013 and 1994-1999, respectively.

In between his stints in Texarkana, Hooker was the receivers/special teams coach at Waxahachie.