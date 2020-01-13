HOUSTON — "I am not a cheater."

After being fired in the wake of Major League Baseball's investigation into the Astros, former general manager Jeff Luhnow issued a statement about the news.

Luhnow and former manager A.J. Hinch were fired Monday by team owner Jim Crane after MLB determined the Astros used a complex sign-stealing system during the 2017 season.

MLB suspended Hinch and Luhnow for the 2020 season, fined the Houston Astros $5 million and took away Houston's 1st and 2nd-round draft picks in 2020 and 2021.

No Astros players are being punished even though most position players on the 2017 team participated in some way, according to MLB's report.

Investigators interviewed 68 witnesses including 23 current and former Astros players. They also reviewed tens of thousands of emails, Slack communications, text messages, video clips and photographs.

Luhnow issued a statement hours after the news broke.

In his statement, Luhnow says he accepts responsibility for the rules violations that happened under his watch.

Luhnow apologized to the Astros organization, Astros fans and the Houston community for the "shame and embarrassment" the scandal has caused.

"I am not a cheater," the statement continued as Luhnow said he didn't know rules were being broken.

"As the Commissioner set out in his statement, I did not personally direct, oversee or engage in any misconduct: The sign-stealing initiative was not planned or directed by baseball management; the trash-can banging was driven and executed by players, and the video decoding of signs originated and was executed by lower-level employees working with the bench coach. I am deeply upset that I wasn't informed of any misconduct because I would have stopped it," Luhnow's statement reads.

Luhnow goes on to say he agrees with Crane's statements that the team achieved "far more positives beyond this significant negative." He said the Astros employ many very good people and that he is "extremely proud of the many executives throughout the industry who were trained and promoted in our department."

