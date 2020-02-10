Jerry Jones hopes to host 25,000 Cowboys fans on Sunday at AT&T Stadium

Jones also expressed concern for President Donald Trump, who tested positive for COVID-19.

In the wake of President Donald Trump testing positive for COVID-19 and the NFL's first outbreak, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones plans to open the doors to AT&T Stadium for more fans on Sunday.

After hosting 21,000 fans in Week 2, Jones said on 105.3 The Fan on Friday, this week's attendance "will approach 25,000... that will lead the NFL in attendance when we do that."

"We're doing that, in my mind, very safe, very prudent, and adhering to all of the conventions that need to be adhered to," Jones said on the radio show. "[We're] going to have a great fan experience out here. But, and from my perspective, it's mask up."

While leading the league in fan attendance is something Jones always aspires for, the decision to increase the number of attendees is noteworthy given the backdrop of the past week.

Late Thursday night, the president and First Lady Melania Trump confirmed testing positive for coronavirus.

Jones shared his concern and sentiments for the President.

"I want to express my sensitivity and concern for the president. But, again, no one in the world has the ability to handle this COVID any better than the office of President of the United States," Jones said.

"I'm very confident that he'll be able to continue governing and really, really, I'm sure that he has anticipated this knowing him. He's the hardest worker you've ever seen. Knowing him, he'll be able to go right on through this and hopefully not miss a beat," the Cowboys owner added.

COVID-19 is not going away and now it's reached the highest office in the U.S.

Yet, the Cowboys -- in a state still struggling with the virus -- are determined to have more fans than any other team.

"I think it just shows a resolve to do it and do it safely," Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. "That's the big thing: safely."

Meanwhile, the NFL is in the midst of its first outbreak of the 2020 season.

On Tuesday, the Tennessee Titans reported eight positive test results for COVID-19.

By Friday morning, the Titans were up to 14 total positive cases -- seven players and seven personnel members.

"I am really proud of what we're doing as a league, and that's an understatement," Jones told 105.3 The Fan. "But what is going to be very, very interesting to see is how we respond when we have an outbreak."

The NFL has postponed this week's game between the Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers to Week 7. This week (Week 4) will now serve as their official bye week.