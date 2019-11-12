LUBBOCK, Texas — Wayland Baptist's J.J. Culver has become the fourth college basketball player to score 100 or more points in a game.

The senior guard scored an even 100 points in a 124-60 win over Southwestern Adventist. Culver hit 34 of 62 shots, 12 of 33 from 3-point range and was 20 for 27 on free throws for the NAIA Pioneers.

The older brother of former Texas Tech guard Jarrett Culver is the first college player to score at least 100 since Jack Taylor of Grinnell College.

Taylor reached triple digits twice, more recently in 2013.

