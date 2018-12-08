TYLER- The John Tyler football team missed the playoffs last season, and according to head coach Ricklan Holmes, that's an "embarrassment." That's why their motto this year is "Justify18". Which means the Lions plan to reload and get back to being a playoff team.

The Lions finished 5-5 last season, in which would be their last season in 6-A. Just months ago, John Tyler was realigned to 5-A, where the Lions will have different competition this season. But regardless of which classification they're in, Holmes expects greatness.

"Expectations are the same year in and year out. We're built to win football games," stated Holmes. "We're built to go to the playoffs, so us not making it to the playoffs was an embarrassment to ourselves, not just because of what other people thought about us, but it was because what we thought about ourselves, and our kids understand that. They knew that. They fed off of that going into the offseason. That's why our word this year is Justify 18."

John Tyler has their first practice of the season on Monday morning.

