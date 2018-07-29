TYLER- The Johnson brothers never forgot where they came from. And that's why every summer they host a free basketball camp for kids.

On Saturday morning, over 100 kids showed up to John Tyler High School for the camp. The kids learned various skills from Justin Johnson and the volunteer coaches. Jaron Johnson is currently playing in "The Basketball Tournament" (which is airing on ESPN this weekend), and was unable to attend.

The kids learned a lot of valuable skills at the camp from the staff. "Once you show them the skill set and they're able to apply it to their game, and you see it, it's just a great feeling," stated Justin Johnson. "The kids that are coming out seeing a smile on their faces...we know we're doing a great deed helping out the community for sure."

Each camper also received a free t-shirt.

