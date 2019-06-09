TYLER, Texas — The rivalry between the two Tyler ISD high schools has been going since the 1950's.

On Saturday, the John Tyler Lions and Robert E. Lee Red Raiders will renew the rivalry for a 64th year.

“It's been going on longer than I've been alive," Lion senior Jermone Bowser said. "So there's a lot of tension built up there."

Both teams held pep rallies Friday to boost spirits leading into the game.

While it was all fun and games during the events, once the players step on to the field, it is all about the game.

“Between those lines we're not friends,” said Red Raider senior Jamal Ligon.

While the game is a big deal for both teams, there is no actual title associated with it.

“It’s for bragging rights,” explained Bowser.

For Robert E Lee, this game is a chance for the team to show what they are capable of accomplishing after a disappointing 2018 season.

“We got a lot to prove this season. Last year our record wasn't so good,” Red Raider senior Elliot Davis said. “This year, people were expecting this to do bad again. So you just got to prove everybody wrong.”

Regardless the outcome of the game, the players know what there are no real hard feelings associated with the game.

“Good, friendly competition between both teams,” Lions senior Isiah Johnson said

The game will be at 7 p.m. Saturday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.