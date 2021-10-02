East Texas Professional Credit Union Player of The Week: Mineola guard Jonah Fischer

Fischer is already a 1,000-point scorer, but he's looking for more — a district title.

MINEOLA, Texas — The Mineola Yellow Jackets are buzzing on the hardwood this season.

The Jackets sit at 17-5 on the season nd are an impressive 10-1 in district 3A-13.

One major reason for Mineola’s success this season senior combo guard Jonah Fischer.

The 6’1, 185-pounder is the heart and soul of the Mineola team and since his freshman year, he’s been lighting up the scoreboard for the orange and white.

He’s a 1,000-point scorer and one of the senior leaders of a very talented team, and he’s our East Texas Professional Credit Union Player of the Week.