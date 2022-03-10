More Than a Touchdown: Josh Sefa's Story

The Henderson ISD student athlete has inspired many with his athletic achievements.

HENDERSON, Texas — Josh Sefa has always had a passion for all sports, especially playing them.

Josh has down syndrome, but he's not letting that stop his dreams of succeeding on the playing field. Last Thursday night, his resilience was rewarded at Henderson's Lions Stadium.

On the first play of the game, Josh received the handoff from his quarterback and ran it all the way into the end zone for a touchdown. He was met by his teammates and even some of his opponents. Every single one of them were overjoyed.

"They developed the J-Man Special, it's his own little play," said his mother, Krissy Sefa. "He knows how to run it, and his whole team knows how to go out and help him."

The crowd in attendance showered Josh with cheers, as they witnessed his dreams becoming reality. But the biggest smile on the field that day, as always, belonged to Josh.

"I went and got the ball, and then I ran and scored a touchdown," Josh exclaimed with delight.

But this isn't the only time Josh has displayed his athletic abilities. His major passion has always been basketball, since the age of three. No matter what, Josh won't let anything get in the way of his dreams of representing the Henderson Lions out on that court.

His parents and his whole family couldn't be prouder of Josh for continuing to persevere and live his dreams. They're also proud of him for serving as an inspiration to all those that know him, and even for those that hear about his story.