TYLER - Former John Tyler Lion Aaron Ross treated some lucky kids to a shopping spree at Academy Sports and Outdoors in Tyler. The two-time Super Bowl champion selected 10 kids at random who signed up for his annual football camp. They were given $100 to spend on cleats and other items. For Ross, the ability to give back to where you came from is something he holds close to his heart.

"It's fun it's always fun I love the kids it's something that I really enjoy just to see a smile on their face and the parents just sitting back and just proud so I really enjoy it. Coming back to East Texas where everybody the media the fans John Tyler itself supporting me 100 percent so come back and give back it's easy for me," says Ross.

