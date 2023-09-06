Martin's Mill sophomore Jak Kinder leads the nation in art of the three pointer

The sophomore guard from Martin's Mill didn't just lead the state in three pointers this year, he led the country.

BEN WHEELER, Texas — There are over 40,000 high schools in America. Out of those, there's nearly a million athletes that play basketball. That adds up to a ton of points and a whole lot of three pointers.

But if you're looking for the number one three point shooter in the country, look no further than East Texas.

Blink and you might miss it: Ben Wheeler, Texas. Drive a couple miles further and you'll find yourself at one of the most historic small school basketball programs in the state: Martin's Mill. "The Mill" has found themselves home to legendary players and teams during their many years in existence.

Leon Black and O'Neal Weaver paved the way on the 1949 state championship team -- the first in program history. Many years later, the 2020 boys' basketball team went undefeated in a season cut short by COVID-19, earning a share of the state title.

In a gym full of history and banners covering the walls, sophomore guard Jak Kinder has made a name for himself. By the time his four years as a Mustang are up, he's hoping to be remembered among the best of them.

"I have almost worshipped varsity boys' basketball since I've been here. This is just a great program," Kinder said. "If you look around our walls, you can see all those banners that hang around here. It was amazing to be able to see that and know right away ... I want to do that, that's what I want to be."

During freshman year, Kinder nailed 138 three-pointers, making a major splash in his introduction to high school basketball. This year, he got even better. He shot 48% from behind the arc, hitting 171 total three-pointers. That number didn't just lead the state of Texas, it led the entire country.

"Freshman year, I led the state in three pointers. That was mind blowing because I didn't expect to come in so early and have that kind of a jump start," Kinder said. "This year making 171 has made it such a great journey. I never could've thought that I could have topped even last year."

Kinder is no stranger to the game of basketball. For as long as he can remember, he's been learning the game and practicing his craft. He was a team manager on the undefeated 2020 team, where he had the opportunity to learn from those guys and work on his game at the same time.

He's always idolized some of the best athletes to come in and out of Martin's Mill. But when it comes to the player that he models his game after, the answer probably isn't a surprise.

"Of course, my favorite NBA player is Steph Curry. I watched his college tapes from Davidson," Kinder said. "I mean, he's made the most threes in history. He's made the most threes in a single season."

Kinder and Curry share a lot in common. Their impact is undeniable on the court, taking over games with their masterful work behind the arc. Many late nights and early mornings before the sun comes up have been spent perfecting their craft. They play for a bigger purpose.

Most importantly, Kinder idolizes Curry not always for his impact on the court, but the positive role model he is off the court.

Now in the place of all those Mustang players he used to look up to, Kinder is inspiring the new, younger generation of young Mustangs. If there's something to be remembered for, the sophomore guard wants it to be the difference he makes, both on and off the hardwood.