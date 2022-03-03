East Texas Professional Credit Union POTW: Kase Johnston

LARUE, Texas — LaPoynor boys basketball is headed back to the regional tournament, and to get their The Flyers defeated the team that ended their season a year ago.

The Flyers came into this game number ten and they proved that they deserved to move on in the playoffs. LaPoyner went on to win 72- 60 and star point guard Kase Johnston although being face guarded had 15 points, 10 rebounds, five steals, four assists and three blocks. With a performance like that he has earned himself East Texas Professional Credit Union Player of the Week.