Kentucky Derby start time, favorite, and odds: All things Derby Saturday at Churchill Downs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In a Kentucky Derby postponed four months because of the coronavirus, here are some answers to some of your questions.

What time is the race?

The 146th running of the Kentucky Derby is scheduled for 7:02 p.m.

Who is the favorite?

Tiz the Law is the biggest favorite at 3-5 odds since 1989. He was a dominating winner of the Belmont Stakes, the kickoff to this year's reconfigured Triple Crown. Tiz the Law faces 15 rivals Saturday in the 1 1/4-mile Derby, the smallest field since 2003.

Trainer Bob Baffert saddles 8-1 shot Authentic and 15-1 shot Thousand Words in his bid to win a record-tying sixth Derby.

Will 'My Old Kentucky Home' be played?

Yes. Churchill Downs announced Friday afternoon it will be played by the bugler and there will be no singing of the lyrics. There will be a moment of silence and reflection afterward.

Derby Day weather?

The WHAS11 First Alert Storm Team says the weather is sunny and nice. So enjoy your Derby gatherings but remember to keep them small, mask up when you have too and enjoy the weekend!

What's LMPD's plan for protests?

Police said they are in communication with multiple organizations planning for demonstrations in Louisville during the Kentucky Derby.

Mayor Greg Fischer and LMPD Lt. Col. Andy McClinton said that while no fans means less traffic around Churchill Downs, LMPD and city officials are preparing for protests at or around the racetrack.

What protests are planned?

Until Freedom, Black Lives Matter Louisville and other groups who have been protesting for 100 days straight have said they plan to protest on Derby Day,

What's a quick recipe I can make?

Earlier this week Hayley Minogue put together a quick-n-easy recipe for a Derby favorite--hot browns.

