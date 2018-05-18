TYLER - Khalan Griffin was a star for Chapel Hill as a sophomore last year. Big things are expected from him again in 2018...but where he'll be playing remains up in the air.

Griffin had planned to transfer from Chapel Hill to John Tyler and had been participating in spring practice with the Lions. But late Wednesday, the UIL ruled that he would be ineligible to play for John Tyler in the 2018 season.

We spoke with Khalan's father, James Griffin, on Thursday. He said that going to a private school is a potential option. And James added, "We're going to explore our other options and what's most important is that he [Khalan] just wants to play football."

