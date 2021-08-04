Kilgore College comes up just short in 79-77 loss to Panola College

The Lady Rangers season came to an end Wednesday afternoon after losing a close one to Panola College 79-77.

After coming out on absolute fire, Kilgore Head Coach Addie Liles had to like her teams chances to pull out a tight one against Panola.

After crashing the glass hard early on, and mixing in a few long range three pointers, the Lady Rangers found themselves tied with a little under :20 seconds to play.

Panola got to the rim, scored a bucket, and then survived two potential game winning threes from Sophomore Jada Hood to survive and advance to the second round of the Region XIV Tournament.