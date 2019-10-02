KILGORE, Texas — Kilgore College men's basketball coach Brian Hoberecht hit a milestone Saturday as he picked up his 200th win with the Rangers.

KC played host to Panola College at Masters Gymnasium where they pulled off the 69-67 come-from-behind victory thanks to a game-winning three-pointer with 0:02 left in the contest.

Coach Hoberecht is in his 11th year as the coach of the Rangers.

In the last five seasons, KC had a 105-48 overall record and a conference record of 55-40 in NJCAA Region XIV. Since taking over at KC, 30 players have signed Division I basketball scholarships.

When Hoberecht arrived at KC in 2008, his vision was to lay a solid foundation and build the men’s basketball program with a commitment to the student-athletes he coaches. He’s done exactly what he set out to do – and much more.

The Rangers will be on the road at Trinity Valley Community College in Athens for their next game on Tuesday, February 13, at 7 p.m.