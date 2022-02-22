Annual Esports tournament to be hosted by Kilgore College

Texas A&M University, Stephen F. Austin State University, Sam Houston State University, The University of Texas at Tyler and Abilene Christian College to participate

KILGORE, Texas — On Saturday, Kilgore college will host the tournament to six collegiate teams at Dodson Auditorium on Saturday, February 26, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This is the second year the KC Rangers Esports host the "Smash Ultimate Submit" tournament.

The collegiate teams that will participate in the tournament are Texas A&M University, Stephen F. Austin State University, Sam Houston State University, The University of Texas at Tyler and Abilene Christian College.

“This is a best-of-the-best-style individual and a king-of-the-hill-style team competition,” said Andy Taylor, Esports coach.

Area qualifying tournaments have recently been held to identify the top four players from each school to compete for the title, "Best of the Best."

A double-elimination bracket of the best players will make for the highest level of competition.

The four-man teams will then join up in 'crew battles' to determine the top team. A crew battle consists of multi-round play where each team has 12 lives known as 'stock.' Stock will carry over from round to round as players advance until one team remains standing.

"We are excited to bring this annual event to the next level by adding the collegiate crew battles. Having an in person collegiate competition adds so much to the game," Taylor said. "We've got the best-of-the-best coming out to claim the top spot. Hopefully KC can bring home the trophy for our case."

The Esports tournament is open to the public. Any area players that are interested in collegiate Esports are encouraged to attend.