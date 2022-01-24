4 East Texas teams sit in Top 25 of latest NJCAA women's basketball poll

TJC is the highest ranked team at No. 10 with a 16-3 record.

KILGORE, Texas — Three teams in East Texas are currently ranked in the top-25 in the latest NJCAA D1 women's basketball poll.

The Kilgore College women's basketball team is the newest team to slide in the top-25 rankings, at No. 24. The team is currently 15-4 and has received 14 points in the rankings. Their next contest is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 26 against Panola College. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m. in Carthage.

Tyler Junior College is the region's highest ranked team, landing at No. 10 with a 16-3 record, totaling 112 points. The Apaches are 6-1 in conference play and return to the court on Monday, Jan. 24 in a make-up game from Jan. 13 against Paris Junior College. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m. in Paris.

With a 13-3 record, Trinity Valley Community College is two spots behind at No. 12, totaling 98 points. The team's next scheduled contest is on Monday, Jan. 24 at 5:30 p.m. as they travel to Lufkin to face Angelina College.

Panola College lands at No. 16 with a 14-3 record, receiving a total of 14 points. Panola will host Kilgore College on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in Carthage.