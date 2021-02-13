GIRLS HOOPS: Gilmer Lady Buckeyes take down Kilgore Lady Bulldogs in first round of postseason

Gilmer takes down Kilgore in the first round of the playoffs 69-18.

It's time for postseason basketball in the piney woods, and last night up in Winona, it was the Gilmer Lady Buckeyes taking on the Kilgore Lady Bulldogs.

Gilmer hit the ground running early in the first quarter picking up exactly where they left off in the regular season, starting the game on a 24-4 run.

The Lady Buckeyes held Kilgore to only one, making a field goal in the first quarter, and it was more of the same in the second quarter as well.

Gilmer looked like a well-oiled machine, running multiple plays, off-ball action, as well as streaking cutters to the basket, and they systematically dismantled the Lady Bulldogs by a final score of 69-18.