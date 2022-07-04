Both KHS soccer teams to play in regionals this Friday

Both KHS teams have punched their tickets to the Class 4A regional tournament.

KILGORE, Texas — Tyler ISD is hosting the Class 4A Region II Soccer Tournament Friday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium and one school has two teams representing in the tournament.

"It's great at school. We're bringing 11 buses to Rose Stadium Friday. 500 of our staff and students are going to be at the boys game Friday and a lot of them are going to turn around and comeback at 6:30, so it's really exciting around the school," Todd BonDurant, Lady Bulldogs head coach said. "Everybody's like, Hey, we're gonna go here. We're gonna be there. We're gonna support you."

For the lady bulldogs. It's been four years since they've gone this deep in the playoffs.

"We've beaten all the odds," senior Laramie Cox said. "We've beaten a lot of teams that we weren't supposed to be, which has made our confidence boost even more. So we're just excited to play Melissa, we're ready."

The boys advancing for the first time since 2017 with the school is behind them every step of the way.

"I'm excited for both teams," Tom Wait, Bulldogs head coach said. "I teach science classes and I've got quite a few of the girls soccer players. So it's exciting on both ends."

16 straight wins for the Bulldogs now shifting their focus and preparation on their regional semifinal opponent, Celina, a team that’s won 17 straight.

"We know that they're a team that can attack you at many different angles and different facets," Coach Wait said. "So, we're gonna be prepared, we'll have our game ready."