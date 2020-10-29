Kyle Busch wins for first time in 2020

Extends 16-season streak of Cup having at least one Cup Series victory

Kyle Busch won for the first time in 2020 to extend a 16-season streak when he won the NASCAR playoff race at Texas.

The race finished Wednesday, three days after it started. Busch finished ahead of penalized teammate Martin Truex Jr., who missed a chance to secure a spot in the championship.

Busch, the reigning Cup champion who is already out of contention for this year’s title, finished 0.468 seconds ahead of his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate.