Lady Bears Drop a Heartbreaker, UConn advances to Final Four

SAN ANTONIO — It was an instant classic inside the Alamodome as two of the most elite programs in the country battled for a spot in the Final Four, Baylor and UConn.

It came down to the final seconds of the game, but ultimately it went UConn's way as they advance to a 13th Final Four 69-67 the final.

Paige Beuckers absolutely lit up the Huskies offensively finishing with 28.

Despite a very sluggish start for the Lady Bears they went on a 7-0 run late in the first quarter to get themselves back in the game. At one point they trailed by 12 but held the Huskies to just 11 points in the second quarter, going into the half 39-37.

DiJonai Carrington played a phenomenal first half putting up 14 points followed by Moon Ursin with 13. As for UConn Paige Bueckers had 13.

In the third quarter Baylor went on a 8-0 run to go up 9 its largest lead of the game at that point. The Huskies went ice cold for a good portion of the quarter and missed six consecutive shots.

UConn answered right back, after Didi Richards went down with leg pain the Huskies went on an 8-0 run hitting three straight shots, that quickly turned into a 17-0 run.

Behind Beuckers Christyn Williams had 21. For Baylor Carrington had a team high 22.