Cody's Law could help prevent student-athlete injuries, deaths

House Bill 76, also known as the Cody Stephens Bill, was named for the number on Cody's football jersey.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — As the Alto community mourns the loss of Devonte Mumphrey, a Texas family who lost their son is keeping his memory alive by trying to prevent future tragedies.

Scott Stephens' son, Cody, died nearly 10 years ago.

“I believe that if Cody would have had what I've been advocating for, in his final year or years, he would have he would still be with us," Stephenson said.

Cody was a 6'9, 300-pound high school football star only 10 days away from graduation and preparing to begin a college football career at Tarleton State University before his life was tragically cut short.

Scott says his son Cody died in his sleep after suffering sudden cardiac arrest, a silent killer in the athletic community.

“It's not rare" Scott said. "This is the number one killer of our student-athletes besides accidents.”

Scott started the Cody Stephens Foundation following the loss of his son to bring awareness to the importance of electrocardiogram (ECG/EKG) screenings.

“I went to the state legislature and asked them to add an ECG to the sports physical," Scott said.

House Bill 76, also known as the Cody Stephens Bill, was named for the number on Cody's football jersey.

HB76 was passed in 2019, allowing parents to make the choice whether their child should be screened for heart abnormalities during their athlete's school physical or by their own doctor.

"There's a box on your physical form for a reason" Scott said. "I fought very hard for that box."

To see what a UIL physical form looks like, click here.

Scott has become an advocate for the ECG screening option to be included on all physical exams, not just in the state of Texas.

However, he feels his work is far from over as he continues to fight for more testing and training in schools across the country.

He encourages any parent, athlete or school district interested in the testing or training for the test to get in touch with his organization for assistance.