TYLER - There have been a lot of sports camps this summer and this week Lady Raiders head coach Ross Barber held held is annual girls basketball camp. More than 60 kids attended the 4-day event. East Texas athletes learned different skills and drills to help improve their game. For coach Barber, being able to teach the next wave of Lady Raiders is exciting.

"It's a blast to do this every summer and we look forward to it. It's one of the highlights of being a basketball coach and we're just trying to one promote the game of basketball and two help these young ladies develop skill wise even if we can give them one thing that they can take away and take it home and work on it and better their skills we've done our job," says Barber.

