TYLER - The Robert E. Lee ended their spring football season with their annual red and white spring football game. There were over 100 people in attendance to watch the new look Red Raiders in action. The first team offense looked solid with quarterback Roland Poster behind center. Poster connected with wide receiver Zaylon Walker for a 70-yard touchdown pass with the first play with the first team. Senior running back Ladarius Wickware was also back on the field, after tearing his labrum last fall. Wickware finished the game with touchdown. With his first spring season as head coach with the Red Raiders under his belt, head coach Kurt Traylor is pleased with what he's seen on the field.

"I think the spring really helped us just teaching our kids how to practice the way we want them to practice and we saw that all the spring that we had some holes to fill and some spots to fill and we had some quarterbacks step up and that's one thing that was one thing I was really looking for was a quarterback to step up and we had several of them show up and you know that's a good problem to have," says Traylor.

Robert E. Lee opens their season August 31st at home against the Marshall Mavericks.

