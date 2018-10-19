TYLER - It's been a good week for the Lee tennis team. The Red Raiders opened the state tournament on Tuesday with a 10-0 win over Killeen.

Then, on short rest, the Red Raiders got back on the court Thursday in the area round. And Lee took care of business again, beating Plano 10-1.

This is the 2nd straight year Lee has advanced to the 3rd round. And for the 2nd straight year, they've got a state-ranked team waiting for them in the regional quarterfinals.

Lee will face off with #7 Allen on Monday in round 3. That match will start at 1 PM in Sulphur Springs.

Click on the video above to see their send-off on Thursday (before the area round match) and click on the video below to see their send-off on Tuesday (before the bi-district round match).

