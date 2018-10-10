TYLER - We're down to the final 2 weeks of the high school volleyball regular season and that means the playoff races are starting to heat up.

In 11-6A, 3 teams started the night separated by just half a game in the race for the final 2 playoff spots. Lee and Mesquite Horn were tied at 4-4 in district play and Longview was just behind them at 3-4.

That made Tuesday's match between the Lady Raiders and Lady Lobos a huge one in terms of the playoff race. And while Longview fought hard, Lee was just too much. The Lady Raiders got the sweep, winning 25-22, 25-17, 25-17.

In 16-5A, the playoff race is also going to come down to the wire. There was a little movement on Tuesday as Whitehouse beat Pine Tree and Lufkin swept John Tyler. Those results mean Whitehouse is now in 3rd place alone in the district, while John Tyler falls to 4th, although they are still 2 games ahead of 5th place Pine Tree.

And at the college level, it was rivalry night as well as UT Tyler headed down the road to play at LeTourneau. And the Patriots dominated this match from start to finish. UT Tyler wins their 11th straight match as they sweep the Yellowjackets 25-15, 25-18, 25-13.

