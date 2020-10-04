LONGVIEW, Texas — For sports fans, missing more than a month without watching their favorite players take the field or court is an added blow from the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, for young athletes who will not be able to finish a season filled with hard-work and dedication, the reality is even harder to grasp.

LeTourneau University's Western McKinley, a first basement for the Yellow Jackets, is just one of hundreds of thousands of athletes who had their seasons abruptly end.

"It was tough to have [the season] come to end like that," McKinley said.

Before the season's cancellation, the Yellow Jackets were 9-7 coming off three consecutive victories in a series with Mary Hardin-Baylor. McKinney himself was batting an impressive .344 with 12 RBIs.

"It was a lot of hard work coming to fruition," McKinney said. "I was pretty happy with how I was doing and how the team was doing overall."

As a junior, McKinney is happy he will return to his team next year. However, he says he was upset that his senior teammates were moving on to the next chapter of their lives without that last season.

"They were some of the best guys that I've ever played with," McKinney recalled. "The conversations we had, we were having, mainly about memories and stuff like that, good times that we had playing with each other and how much we enjoyed it. It was tough to have those conversations at that time."

With the NCAA granting spring athletes an extra year of eligibility, McKinney says he was relieved to know some of those seniors, if not all, will be back for another year.

"We were really happy that we got that confirmation of the extra year of eligibility," McKinney said. "It kind of gave some relief to those seniors that had the season ended short like that. So it gave them a little bit of relief so they knew that they had opportunities to come back if they wanted to."

McKinney says he will also take advantage of the extra year of eligibility and anticipates the day he can return to the diamond.

"I just enjoy playing ball that much."