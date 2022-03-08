Lindale Football is ready to show what the Eagles are all about

With a tough schedule on the horizon, they want to prove that they belong with the best.

LINDALE, Texas — The Lindale football team had a solid year in 2021, going 5-1 in district and winning some big games. But the team is focused on the last loss of the year, which always leaves a bad taste after a successful season.

This year, they're looking to end the season with the biggest victory of them all. But they know that they have to take the season a week at a time, starting week one at Kaufman.

"We're going to go out there and prove ourselves this year," Trey Mazratian said. "You only get one chance to make a first impression, and that's what we're going to do against Kaufman [on] week one."

The Eagles did lose a few key players from last season, but they return their entire offensive line. That will be a major key in protecting their new quarterback Clint Thurman. After some games in the program at running back, Thurman will make his debut this year as the team's new signal caller.

"Clint is a competitor. He's really tough," said Head Coach Chris Cochran. "He's handled it very well, he's been a great leader throughout the summer."

Lindale had the opportunity to participate in a state 7-on-7 tournament this summer, which gave Thurman the first taste of competition as the Eagles quarterback. Cochran said he was impressed by what he saw from him.

"He played a really big part in 7-on-7. And now that the bullets are flying a little bit, it's time to take another step. And we believe that he'll do that," Cochran said.

Coach Cochran and the Eagles have games like Gilmer and Chapel Hill circled on their calendar, as do many others around the area.