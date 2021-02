The Eagles came to play Monday night in Winona taking down Gilmer to advance in the 4A postseason.

LINDALE, Texas — The Lindale Eagles and Gilmer Buckeyes met Monday night up in Winona for a 4A postseason battle.

Early on the two sides trades blows back and forth with Lindale getting the edge.

Senior point guard, Colton Taylor, was Mr. Do-it-all for the Eagles. Passing, shooting, driving to the hole, the six-foot senior was spectacular for the Eagles in their 70-50 victory.