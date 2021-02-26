Lindale takes down Browsboro to secure spot in regional quarterfinals

The red hot Lindale Eagles continued their winning ways Thursday night defeating Brownsboro 56-44.

LINDALE, Texas — Lindale and Brownsboro met earlier this season with the Eagles getting the better of the Bears but a score of 75-46 in a game played in mid-December.

Fast forward to Thursday night up in Van, it was more of the same. The Eagles soundly defeated the Bears by a score of 56-44 in yet another game where point guard, Colton Taylor, was spectacular.

Taylor shined Thursday night at every aspect of the game. Scoring, passing, defending, you name it, and Taylor does it, but he's not the only reason the Eagles are bound for the regional quarterfinals.

The low interior paint presence of Jaymond Jackson paired with the long-range shooting of Taegen Terry and Walter Smith, give Lindale multiple ways to beat your night in and night out.