EXCLUSIVE: Lindale's junior offensive lineman Casey Poe talks about commitment to Alabama

CBS19's Bryce Brauneisen sits down with the top interior offensive lineman in the country for the class of 2024 to talk about his Alabama commitment and more.

LINDALE, Texas — If you're a defensive lineman, the last person you want to see lined up in front of you is Lindale's Casey Poe. Checking in at 6'5", 290 pounds, Poe comes in determined to do some damage on the line.

Poe is ranked as the number one interior offensive lineman in the entire country for the class of 2024, and for good reason. The Lindale offensive lineman is regarded as one of the best in the state of Texas, or even the country. The Eagles have boasted plenty of talent over the last few years, including guys like Will Hutchens and Trey Mazratian. Now, Poe stands tall as the leader of that line going into his senior season.

"Everything our offensive line had; I think we were the best in the nation. We were so tight, we were all like brothers," Poe said. "We played our hearts out every single practice and every single game. We were just a well oiled machine."

And as the best in the nation, Poe received tons of offers from some of the top schools across the country. After over two years of heavy recruitment, Poe decided to make his decision on Wednesday evening with his family by his side.

To the joy of many in Tuscaloosa, the lineman announced he would be committing to Coach Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

"It was a huge decision. It took a long time to make after two plus years of being heavily recruited," Poe said. "But as soon as I said it, I could just feel the love and the support my family had for me."

In the end, Poe was certain he had made the right choice. In fact, it was a choice that had been years in the making.

"Growing up, I've always been an Alabama fan. My grandparents were recruited by Bear Bryant back in the day," Poe said. "It was signed and passed down to me, and I became an Alabama fan."

Not many athletes get the opportunity to play under the legendary head coach Nick Saban. The prestige and legacy that Saban brings to the table made it extremely difficult for Poe to pass up.

Growing up during the Alabama dynasty allowed him to watch the Crimson Tide win multiple championships while also watching Saban coach so many players to the next level and success in both college and the NFL.

However, Poe still has one year left of protecting the quarterback in Lindale. The Eagles face one of the toughest districts in the entire state for class 4A.

But the goals for both Poe and his team always remain the same.