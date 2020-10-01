TYLER, Texas — CBS 19 has compiled the following list of high school sports cancellations or rescheduling ahead of Friday's predicted severe weather:

Troup vs. White Oak

Troup ISD announced its basketball doubleheader at White Oak will be rescheduled for earlier in the day. The girls will tip off at 4:30 p.m. The boys will tip off at 5:45 p.m.

Whitehouse vs. Lufkin

Whitehouse ISD announced its basketball doubleheader at Lufkin will be rescheduled for earlier in the day. The girls will tip off at 4 p.m. The boys will tip off at 5:15 p.m.

LaPoynor vs. Apple Springs

Lapoynor announced its girls basketball game against Apple Springs will be rescheduled to Saturday. The girls will tip off at 3 p.m.

Martin's Mills vs. North Hopkins

Martin's Mills announced it has canceled its sub-varsity basketball game scheduled for Friday. The varsity game against North Hopkins is rescheduled to Saturday at 6 p.m.

Pine Tree vs. Marshall

Pine Tree ISD announced it has canceled the sub-varsity basketball game at Marshall and has rescheduled its varsity games. The girls will play at 4:30 p.m. at Marshall Junior High School. The boys will play at 4:30 p.m. at Marshall High School.

