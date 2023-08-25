Little League World Series shines national spotlight on tiny Needville, Texas

Needville manager Andy McRae says the whole town is excited about the team. "They’ve really bought in and they want to grow and it’s something they take pride in."

NEEDVILLE, Texas — For Needville, a little bitty Texas town of 3,000 people -- give or take a few -- Little League is a big deal.

That's because Needville is representing the Southwest Region in the Little League World Series. They're the only American team still undefeated and they'll play El Segundo, Calif. for the U.S. Championship on Saturday. If they win, they'll advance to the World Series Championship game on Sunday.

Third baseman Jagger McRae said they earned their success the hard way.

"A lot of practice. We've played together since we were like 5 or 6 so we know each other pretty well," Jagger told us.

Some family members traveled to South Williamsport, Pennsylvania to watch the boys in action.

Back home in Needville, the whole town is talking about the baseball team.

“We (now) have four fields. Every field in the middle of July was being used,” Needville manager Andy McRae said. “I grew up in the town. There was nobody there in the middle of July. That’s what it means to the town. They’ve really bought in and they want to grow and it’s something they take pride in.”

“Because of the success of this group and the success of the team in 2021, now you go (to the fields) any day of the week and there’s a team practicing,” McRae said.

Needville roster

#2 Jakolby White 2B/OF

#3 Heath Filipp LF

#5 Jagger McRae 2B/SS/CF/3B

#6 Dalyn Martin 3B/SS

#8 Easton Benge SS/C/P/3B

#9 Cade Hammonds 3B/LF

#10 DJ Jablonski P/C/1B/OF

#12 Colten Georgi RF/P

#13 Michael Raven LF/P

#14 Corbin Riddle LF/C/3B

#15 Jayson Arispe 1B/P

#16 Easton Ondruch P/CF

Manager: Andy McRae

Coach: Clint Jablonski

Positions coach: Joey Benge

Where is Needville, Texas?

History of Needville, Texas

Needville is about 40 miles southwest of Houston in Fort Bend County.

The community was established around 1891 by August Schendel, who built a home, a store and a cotton gin. He called it Schendelville.

In 1894, Schendel wanted to change the name to Needmore as a joke because the town needed more of everything. That name was already taken, so they called it Needville instead.

By 1914, Needville had grown to about 100 people with three general stores, two cotton gins, a movie theater and a couple of small schools.

After oil, natural gas and sulfur were discovered in the area in the 1920s, the population grew to a whopping 500 residents who now had twelve general stores, four churches and four gins.

The Cole Theatre showed its first talkie, a movie with sound, in 1931. That was a really big deal.

Fast forward 102 years, and the biggest deal in Needville is the Little League team making the whole town proud.

The town had a big pep rally for the team before they left for the LLWS. The players arrived in a fire truck -- just like the Houston Astros in the World Series parade.

