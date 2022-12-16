LIVE: Carthage battles Wimberley for state championship

ARLINGTON, Texas — It all comes down to this.
Carthage returns to AT&T Stadium today with a chance to secure the school's ninth state football championship, all in the last fifteen years.
Only unbeaten Wimberley stands between the East Texas dynasty and another Class 4A Division I title. The Texans reached the state final with a wild 42-36 state semifinal victory over Cuero. Carthage arrives today on the heels of a thrilling 42-35 victory over Glen Rose.
Click here for live coverage from the Longview News-Journal.