LIVE: Carthage battles Wimberley for state championship

CBS19 will be providing updates on scores from each quarter.

ARLINGTON, Texas — It all comes down to this.

Carthage returns to AT&T Stadium today with a chance to secure the school's ninth state football championship, all in the last fifteen years.

Only unbeaten Wimberley stands between the East Texas dynasty and another Class 4A Division I title. The Texans reached the state final with a wild 42-36 state semifinal victory over Cuero. Carthage arrives today on the heels of a thrilling 42-35 victory over Glen Rose.

Click here for live coverage from the Longview News-Journal.

