AUSTIN, Texas — The Sweeny Bulldogs defeated the Kilgore Bulldogs 5-1 Wednesday afternoon to advance to the state championship game.

For Kilgore, Chase Hampton took the mound against Sweeny pitcher Jackson Kiddy.

In the top of the first inning, Sweeny's Quinton Martin, battling 4th in the lineup, singled to left field, scoring short stop Caden Homniok.

Kilgore responded in the bottom half of the inning with an RBI sing by right fielder Jayce McFarland, batting the fifth position. Shortstop Guss Witt scored on the play.

Both teams were scoreless in the second inning.

In the third, Sweeny broke the tie with a bases loaded-walk. Meanwhile, Kilgore remained scoreless.

In the fourth inning, both teams were scoreless.

In the top of the fifth, the first two batters for Sweeny got on base. The third batter, Quinton Martin, hit a double to left center to score two runs. Martin would score on an RBI single from center fielder Blake Benavides, giving Sweeny a 5-1 advantage over Kilgore.

Afterward, Kilgore called on Brayden Johnson to relieve Hampton. Johnson forced a line out to 2nd base to hold the batters at 2nd and 3rd base. Johnson struck out the next batter to keep the score at 5-1 going into the bottom of the inning.

However, Kilgore failed to score in the bottom half of the inning.

After a scoreless 6th inning, the score remained 5-1 heading into the final inning of regulation.

Sweeny was held scoreless in the top half of the inning.

In the bottom of the 7th, Kilgore loaded the bases with two outs. However, a fly out by Guss Witt ended the possible comeback.

Kilgore had five hits compared to 10 hits for Sweeny.

Chase Hampton finished the game with five strikeouts and four walks. Johnson finished the game one strike out and one walk.

Jackson Kiddy threw the complete game with five strikeouts and four walks.