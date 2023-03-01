Day after Damar Hamlin's incident local sports organization update their medical devices

The sports world is still in shock after Bills player Damar Hamlin collapsed during Monday night football, due to cardiac arrest.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — On Monday night against the Bengals, Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin made a tackle and took a hit straight to the chest.

"The impact of the hit sort of triggered a shock to the heart and think of it like a concussion to the heart, at just the right time during the cardiac cycle, that the heart was vulnerable into going into this chaotic heart rhythm called ventricular fibrillation," said cardiologist, Scott Lieberman.

Once you reach that state, doctor Lieberman said there is no blood circulation and you can die within minutes. The most critical element is time.

Liberman said learning to recognize this kind of emergency is very important because it can happen to anyone.

This event has led local leagues like the Rose Capital little league to stay up to date on their medical resources. With 450 kids in the little league, they make sure to keep medical professionals at every game.

"There's gonna be a defibrillator device that we can use in case of a cardiac event on the ball field it's something that could very likely happen on the baseball field more more so than in the football game," said the director of Rose Capital little league, John Greenslade.

They want to respond to the players needs as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Preparing for what can happen, as doctors continue treating a young man who has an entire country hoping he can pull through.

"He literally could go anywhere from not surviving this to being perfectly fine in a couple of days. So it's really too soon to say," said cardiologist, Scott Lieberman.