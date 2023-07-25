Local high school football player selected to national competition, representing the Permian Basin

Odessa native Caleb Cruz will compete in the FBU Freshman All-American game later this year.

Example video title will go here for this video

ODESSA, Texas — The high school football season is right around the corner and there's a lot of buzz around the Permian Basin for one Permian freshman hoping to make his mark.

Caleb Cruz has been playing football for as long as he remembers, beginning training around the same time he learned how to tie his shoes.

"There's a lot of work put into this," Caleb Cruz said. "It started when I was six. I worked from six to still now. I'm still working. There's a lot of work that people don't see."

This work ethic has always been there for Cruz. His father, Carlos Cruz, saw this one of the first times Caleb played organized football as a fill-in for a competitive flag football team.

"When we saw him excel on a group of superstar kids, and he was at the top," Carlos Cruz said. "We realized maybe we have something special here. After that, we became, 'Hey, let's get him trainers. Let's get him everything going.' He's kind of taken it and ran with it. He kind of has an addictive personality. Once he experiences success, he want to continue to grind, and grind, and grind, and wants to win more and want to win more. It's either first or last."

Now, all the work put in behind the scenes is getting recognized on the national stage.

Earlier this month, Cruz was selected as one of 60 freshmen in the class of 2027 to compete at the FBU Freshman All-American bowl later this year.

"Being an All-American is something you dream about as a little kid," Caleb Cruz said.

This game is known for showcasing the country's top talent. Current NFL players like, Trevor Lawrence, Christian McCaffrey, and Bryce Young all participated in this week-long development experience.

Cruz hoping he can follow in these star player's footsteps, representing West Texas.

"What I'm hoping to accomplish is putting my name out there on the map, represent West Texas, represent the city. Hopefully, by the time I come out that game I have a couple D1 offers coming out of it," Caleb Cruz said.