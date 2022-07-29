Longview 10U Baseball going to the World Series

They'll make the trip to North Carolina next week to try and bring home the trophy.

LONGVIEW, Texas — They've been working hard all season long. And now, that dedication is paying off for the Longview 10U baseball team.

The group of talented young players will go to North Carolina next week to participate in the World Series. The entire experience seems surreal to the 10 year-old kids, and they were beyond excited to talk all about it.

"I'm excited to go to the World Series and I hope we go undefeated," Parker Manshack said.

The kids all said their positions and what their favorite part about playing baseball was. It was easy to tell how great the team's chemistry was from how well the kids got along. It also made a lot of sense of why this team just keeps on winning.

"My favorite part about baseball is hitting," Justice Dean said. "Me and my whole team hit dingers!"

For Coach Will Payne, this success was a long time coming for these boys. It was something that they've been working to achieve for a couple years now. To him, it means a lot to see these boys work so hard to get to this level.

"I'm proud and grateful to God for this team. I'm grateful for everything we've done to go represent Longview in this World Series," Payne said. "Hopefully we go out there and win. I'm just so grateful and proud of these boys. They really deserve it."

The 10U boys will be having an official send off party on Tuesday, August 2nd. It will be held in the Longview High School parking lot, and will include the Lobo Cheer squad, snow cones, a raffle, and much more.