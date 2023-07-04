Ray High School football team hires head coach born without limbs

Coach Carter Crosland isn’t letting his limb difference limit him.

KEARNY, Ariz. — The Ray High School football team in the small mining town of Kearny, Arizona, has a new head coach who is breaking barriers after being born without arms or legs.

Carter Crosland will be leading the Bearcats, who are an eight-man, 1A team in the Copper Corridor. Crosland came to Ray after working as an assistant defensive coach at Wickenburg High School last season. Ray’s principal and athletic director Bobby Armenta said Coach Carter beat out several candidates for the job.

“I really loved his philosophy about coaching he’s been coaching for about 10 years roughly developing mostly defense which was something we needed to work on a little bit,” Armenta said. “It was an opportunity to give someone a chance who has gone through so much in his lifetime. He got to meet with our students yesterday and our kids just responded really well to him. They talked to me after the meeting and they were just ready to go.”

Ray’s last winning season was back in 2017 and the Bearcats finished with a 1-7 record in 2022.

