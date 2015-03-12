x
Volunteers keep London School memories alive

More than 290 students and teachers were killed on March 18, 1937, after a natural gas leak at the London School led to an explosion.

LONDON, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above aired on 2021.

Eighty-six years ago, on March 18, 1937, a natural gas leak at the London School led to an explosion which destroyed the school and killed more than 290 students and teachers.

This Saturday at 2:45 p.m., many will gather at the cenotaph in New London to commemorate the tragedy and remember victims, the majority of whom were young children.

At the London Museum & Cafe, just next to the memorial, volunteers work tirelessly to ensure the memory of the victims is never forgotten.

